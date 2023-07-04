Left Menu

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new NCP party office in Mumbai

Days after joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will shortly inaugurate a new Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party office near Mantralaya in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar had claimed that the entire NCP was on his side.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:53 IST
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new NCP party office in Mumbai
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new NCP party office in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will shortly inaugurate a new Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party office near Mantralaya in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar had claimed that the entire NCP was on his side. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar group leader Praful Patel on Monday in a joint conference announced that Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as the new State President of the party in Maharashtra.

During a joint conference, the NCP leader Patel announced, "We are relieving Jayant Patil of his responsibilities and in his place, I am appointing Sunil Tatkare as Maharashtra President of Nationalist Congress Party. Sunil Tatkare will have the authority to make organizational changes in the party." He further said that Ajit Pawar has been unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party.

"Ajit Pawar has been unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party. We have informed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker about our decision. Anil Bhaidas Patil has been appointed as the chief whip of NCP in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. We request him (Sharad Pawar) with folded hands to give us his blessings as he is our guru", Patel had said. During the press briefing, the newly elected party state president Sunil Tatkare said he will strengthen the party in Maharashtra.

"I have taken over as the State president of the Nationalist Congress Party. I will strengthen the party in Maharashtra. I have taken into confidence all leaders of the party. I have also called a meeting of all the legislators and zila parishad leaders", Sunil Tatkare had said. Maharashtra politics will be interesting to watch in the coming days, as NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai in which all MPs and MLAs are asked to remain present. Ajit Pawar has also called a meeting on the same day at another venue, and he has also called all NCP leaders, including all MLAs, and MLCs. The interesting thing is what Ajit Pawar and his supporting MLAs will do. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023