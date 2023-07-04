President lands in Hyderabad, to attend 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday to attend the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and several state ministers welcomed her at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here.

President Murmu will grace and address the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on July 4 last year.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region (in Andhra Pradesh).

He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (Hero of the Jungles) by the locals.

