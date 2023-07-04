Left Menu

Pak govt makes overnight changes in anti-corruption laws

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:40 IST
Pak govt makes overnight changes in anti-corruption laws
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's government has made overnight changes in the anti-corruption laws to make them more stringent, hours before former premier Imran Khan's appearance before the country's apex anti-graft investigation agency on Tuesday in a corruption case.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is working as acting president in the absence of President Arif Alvi, who is away on pilgrimage, issued an ordinance to empower the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest a suspect during inquiry period and also allow the NAB court to remand a suspect for 30 days in custody after arrest instead of earlier 15 days.

The ordinance was issued at the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prime minister’s advice in para 6 of the summary is approved. The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, is signed and promulgated,” a notification signed by Sanjrani stated.

The changes were made around midnight and just hours before Khan was set to appear before the NAB.

Khan, 70, left with his wife Bushra Bibi from Lahore to Islamabad as both were to appear before the NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case, his media team announced in a WhatsApp message. The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land from a real estate firm for legalising Rs 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous government led by Khan.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is about corruption of at least Rs 50 billion. Khan has denied any wrongdoing and accused the government of targeting him for political reasons.

Interestingly, the same government earlier had changed the NAB law to reduce the remand period to 14 days from the original 90 days. But it again enhanced the remand duration to 30 days.

The NAB laws have been quite controversial as successive governments used them to silence opposition. Several current Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Sharif, remained in the NAB custody for months over charges of corruption when Khan was prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023