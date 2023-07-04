Left Menu

K'taka assemby adjourns following BJP protests over 'failure' of Cong govt to fulfill poll promises

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:29 IST
K'taka assemby adjourns following BJP protests over 'failure' of Cong govt to fulfill poll promises
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka assembly was adjourned briefly on Tuesday following protests by the opposition BJP over alleged delay in implementation of five guarantees made by the ruling Congress ahead of the elections.

BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the ruling Congress, leading to a brief adjournment by Speaker U T Khader.

The proceedings began with the Speaker allowing the star question to be raised.

Accordingly, Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda rose to raise the question.

However, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded acceptance of adjournment motion and discussion on the issue in place of the question hour.

Joining him, BJP MLA R Ashoka accused the government of ''cheating'' people in the name of five guarantees.

Soon other saffron party legislators too raised their voice demanding that their submission be allowed first.

The speaker repeatedly appealed to the opposition BJP to allow the Question Hour to take place, but to no avail.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a swipe at the BJP saying they were unable to tolerate the success of five guarantees.

''Let the Question Hour happen. Then we will hear their (BJP's) 'Pearl of Wisdom','' Shivakumar said.

However, the BJP MLAs were adamant to make a submission about the 'failure' in implementation of the five promises.

Shivakumar sought to know whether the BJP ever fulfilled its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account and bringing back black money parked overseas.

''We are committed to our promises and we will fulfill them,'' he asserted.

In his address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too appealed to the BJP to give up it's 'adamant posture'.

Soon the BJP legislators trooped into the well of the house raising slogans against the government and disrupted the proceedings.

Due to the din, Speaker Khader adjourned the proceedings for a brief period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023