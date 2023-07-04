Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM meets Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:54 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as the state works to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami had earlier met Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the preparation for 'kanwar yatra' along with other issues while making no direct reference to the UCC.

Last week, Dhami said the state government will act on the draft Uniform Civil Code as soon as it receives the report on the issue from the expert committee examining the subject.

His comments followed a press conference by the state-appointed expert panel chaired by Ranjana Desai, who said the draft report on the UCC for the state was ready and sent for printing.

In its manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections in the state, BJP had promised to bring a UCC. PT KR RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

