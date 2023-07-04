Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday performed 'rudrabhishek' and 'havan' at the Gorakhnath temple here for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state, officials said on Tuesday.

On the first day of the holy month of 'savan', Adityanath offered to perform rudrabhishek with milk and seasonal fruit juice at the 'shakti peeth' located on the first floor of his residence at the temple, they said.

Chief priest Acharya Ramanuja Tripathi and other acharyas completed the ritual by chanting the 'mahamantras'.

Later Adityanath performed havan and 'aarti' amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and wished the people of the state a healthy, prosperous and peaceful life, they said.

