Left Menu

Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar

They should show their strength, he said.Asked about Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other ministers after the revolt in June last year claiming Ajit Pawar, as finance minister in the previous MVA government, was biased in the disbursement of funds, Mungantiwar said the comments were hyped.Now, Shinde is the chief minister and no work file can be stopped if he signs on it, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:16 IST
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday dared the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to parade the number of MLAs supporting them.

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday as deputy chief minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

The Ajit Pawar camp has claimed the support of more than 40 MLAs. Speaking to reporters here, Mungantiwar said, "I challenge them (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) to show the number of MLAs supporting them. The MLAs are behind Ajit Pawar. He has chosen to go with development and truth." "They (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) can organise a meeting and parade the number of MLAs that are supporting them. They should show their strength," he said.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other ministers (after the revolt in June last year) claiming Ajit Pawar, as finance minister (in the previous MVA government), was biased in the disbursement of funds, Mungantiwar said the comments were ''hyped''.

"Now, Shinde is the chief minister and no work file can be stopped if he signs on it," he said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (then undivided), NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Shinde.

The revolt also led to a split in the Shiv Sena.

Later, Shinde became the chief minister with BJP's support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023