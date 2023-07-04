Left Menu

Centre provides 'Y+' category security to Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Suman

Last month, Santosh Suman and his father withdrew support from the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. A few days later, HAM joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after party founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and party president Santosh Kumar Suman met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:19 IST
Centre provides 'Y+' category security to Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Suman
HAM President and Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Majhi's' son Santosh Suman (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has provided 'Y+' category security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's son and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Santosh Suman. Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter issued in the recent past to the CRPF, asked it to take over the security of Santosh Suman, a former Bihar government minister, based on a threat report from the Intelligence Bureau.

Now, nearly a dozen armed security personnel of the CRPF will provide round-the-clock security cover to Santosh Suman in different shifts. The leader is the third former Bihar minister after Upendra Kushwaha and Mukesh Sahni whose security has been increased. Last month, Santosh Suman and his father withdrew support from the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. A few days later, HAM joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after party founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and party president Santosh Kumar Suman met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. JD(U) has 45 MLAs while the RJD has 79. The BJP has 77 legislators in the House. Earlier on June 21, Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Manjhi and HAM chief Santosh Suman met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi on June 21. The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes. The meeting took place two days after HAM announced the withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar-led government. "Our party is with the NDA from today. We will fight together," Manjhi later said.

Santosh Suman, who is Manjhi's son, said their meeting with Amit Shah was very positive. "We will work together and fight for the oppressed, deprived and downtrodden in the coming times," he said.

HAM's decision came days before the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023