"Nitish Kumar patron of corruption": BJP's Ajay Alok after CBI names Lalu Prasad, others in chargesheet in land-for-job-scam

The chargesheet filed by CBI on Monday in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi besides naming Lalu Prasad also includes his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and several others.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:34 IST
"Nitish Kumar patron of corruption": BJP's Ajay Alok after CBI names Lalu Prasad, others in chargesheet in land-for-job-scam
BJP leader Ajay Alok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A day after the CBI filed a chargesheet naming Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav among others in the alleged land-for-job scam case, Bihar BJP leader Ajay Alok on Tuesday hit out at CM Minister Nitish Kumar accusing him of being the "patron of the corruption". "Nitish Ji is becoming the patron of corruption," Alok said, claiming that CM Nitish Kumar would "resign" in the next 10-15 days.

"The cabinet of Nitish Kumar is filled with corrupt leaders. While they have a guarantee of corruption. The guarantee of action is from Prime Minister Modi Ji," he said, taking a dig at Kumar for asserting he had "zero-tolerance" against "crime, corruption & communalism". "You (Lalu Prasad) took money for providing a job in the railways during your tenure. There is concrete evidence against them," the BJP leader further alleged.

Along with Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal is an alliance partner of JDU in Bihar. The chargesheet filed by CBI on Monday in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi besides naming Lalu Prasad also includes his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and several others.

The chargesheet has been filed before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

The next date of hearing in the matter is July 12. On March 15, the Court granted regular bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

