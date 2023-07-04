Salaries of MCD sanitation workers for June credited on Jul 1, big achievement: Delhi mayor

Salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi's sanitation workers for the month of June were credited on July 1, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday and claimed this never happened during the BJP's 15-year rule in the agency.

Addressing a press conference at the Civic Centre here, Oberoi said there are around 30,500 full-time sanitation workers in the MCD and about 16,000 daily wagers.

''Our dream is to make Delhi clean and beautiful. It is also the dream of the AAP and our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sanitation workers are the backbone of the MCD. We want to congratulate our sanitation workers as their salaries for the month of June were credited on the first day of July,'' the mayor said.

Terming it a ''big achievement'', Oberoi claimed this is the ''first time'' that the salaries of sanitation workers in Delhi have been credited on the first day of the month.

The salaries have been credited on time because the MCD has also augmented its revenue generation, she said.

''In the last 15 years, when the BJP was ruling the corporation, they failed to pay salaries on time and they were delayed by two-three months,'' she alleged.

Even when the salaries were credited, it would be towards the end of the month, she said.

''We have kept the promises made to the people of Delhi and the promise made to the sanitation workers,'' Oberoi said, adding the AAP considers the sanitation workers its family members.

The BJP ruled the MCD from 2002-2007 and 2012-2022.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of House in MCD Mukesh Goyal were also present during the press conference.

''Under the AAP-led government in the MCD, we will root out corruption and work for the greater welfare of people,'' Goyal said.

