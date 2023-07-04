Left Menu

RJD blames 'top two leaders of BJP' for CBI chargesheet on Lalu, son

RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha has blamed BJPs top two leaders for the fresh CBI chargesheet against its founding president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Jha claimed that officials in the central investigating agency were acting under pressure, while conceding that it was height of political vendetta.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:53 IST
RJD blames 'top two leaders of BJP' for CBI chargesheet on Lalu, son
  • Country:
  • India

RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha has blamed ''BJP's top two leaders'' for the fresh CBI chargesheet against its founding president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Jha claimed that officials in the central investigating agency were acting ''under pressure'', while conceding that it was ''height of political vendetta''. ''I will not call it a chargesheet by the CBI. It is a BJP chargesheet prepared at the instance of the top two leaders,'' alleged Jha, in an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the land-for-jobs scam pertaining to Prasad's tenure as railway minister, the CBI has submitted a chargesheet against him, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi. Jha, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that the BJP wanted to take revenge on the ruling ''Mahagathbandhan'' in Bihar. ''The BJP has been unable to recover from the sudden loss of power in Bihar last year. It cannot take on us electorally. So it is trying underhand tactics. I have friends in the CBI who admit that it is height of political vendetta. But they are helpless in the face of pressure from above'', claimed Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023