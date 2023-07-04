Left Menu

"As per party constitution, they cannot do any of this": NCP leader Crasto slams Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel over inauguration of new office

Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction leader, Clyde Crasto, on Tuesday, slammed NCP leader Ajit Pawar after he inaugurated the new party office near Mantralaya in Mumbai, earlier today.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:01 IST
Ajit Pawar inaugurated new party office near Mantralaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction leader, Clyde Crasto, on Tuesday, slammed NCP leader Ajit Pawar after he inaugurated the new party office near Mantralaya in Mumbai, earlier today. Crasto said, "Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar are mature politicians. They know the rules and regulations well. Despite knowing them, what can we say if they do things like this?".

Further, Crasto said, "As per the Constitution, as per 10th Schedule, as per Anti-defection law, as per our party's constitution, they can't do any of this. Our party president Sharad Pawar appointed a few people yesterday. So, where will the validity be?". The party suffered a split after Ajit Pawar, and some of the MLAs joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, the next day removed party vice-president Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare from the party for allegedly indulging in 'anti-party' activities.

In addition, Pawar also appointed Sonia Doohan as the incharge of the NCP's New Delhi central office. "It is hereby notified to all public and office bearers of NCP that from today Ms Sonia Doohan will be in charge of the Nationalist Congress Party, New Delhi central office", said the NCP Chief.

The NCP suffered a split after the party's working president, Ajit Pawar, along with some of his supporter MLAs joined the Maharashtra government. Also, Pawar, along with 8 MLAs, took oath as ministers in the state cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

