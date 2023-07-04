Despite court order, appointment of DERC chairman was done by 'fraud': AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj

As the Supreme Court will hear of case of appointment of DERC chairman on Tuesday, AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the Central government wants to take control over Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Delhi Government Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj asked, "Why does the Central Government want to take control over Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission? Providing electricity in Delhi is the work of the elected government of Delhi. The government has to decide at what rate it will be given. By interfering in this, does the central government want to make electricity expensive, or does it want to stop the subsidy on it?"

Bhardwaj said, "Everything was going well for so many years. Suddenly the LG felt that the chairman of DERC should be made at the behest of the Centre. A month ago, the Supreme Court had said that the elected government would appoint the chairman of DERC. But despite that, LG tried to appoint a new chairman by deceit. The apex court of the country is being insulted again and again. It's a travesty of the whole system." He said, "The Delhi ordinance issue is closely related to the DERC issue. In the DERC decision, the Supreme Court had clearly said that the elected government of Delhi will decide who will become the chairman of the commission. This ordinance was brought so that the powers of the elected government of Delhi could be snatched easily. I think soon the matter of ordinance will also be mentioned in the Supreme Court and we hope that the Supreme Court will start hearing on it as soon as possible."

Bharadwaj further said, "How unfortunate it is that 2.25 crore people of Delhi are being mocked. Why is the elected Govt in Delhi have to go to the apex court again & again? Centre & LG want to capture the Commission that fixes electricity rates in Delhi - DERC - so that the 200 units of free electricity, that the poor get, can be stopped...The manner in which Supreme Court is overruling LG's decision shows the people of Delhi that LG is working illegally and unconstitutionally against Delhi. He should not do this and fear God..." (ANI)

