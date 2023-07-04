Left Menu

Key Nitish aide alleges BJP trying to repeat Maha episode in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:37 IST
Key Nitish aide alleges BJP trying to repeat Maha episode in Bihar
A key aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday rejected demands for Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's resignation, following a CBI chargesheet against the RJD leader, and accused the BJP of trying to repeat the Maharashtra episode in the state.

Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also taunted the BJP for having demanded the resignation of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who has now been made a deputy chief minister in Maharashtra.

''Mere chargesheet does not amount to guilt being proved. Moreover, it (CBI) is an agency which faces criticisms for its functioning. The deputy CM had himself anticipated such action against himself and said the same in public," Chaudhary told reporters at the JD(U) office.

''Don't forget that Ajit Pawar, too, was accused of corruption by BJP, which also used to demand his resignation (as deputy CM of MVA government). Now, the party has made him a government in its own government," Chaudhary exclaimed.

Pawar had on Sunday pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP, triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become deputy chief minister.

Chaudhary alleged that the BJP ''hates Bihar'' after having lost power in the state, which is ''back in the centre-stage of national politics'' since the opposition meeting hosted here by Nitish Kumar.

''Therefore, they are trying to do a Maharashtra here. But, the Mahagathbandhan is too strong," said Choudhary, who also scoffed at the claim of a possible split in JD(U) made by BJP leader and former deputy CM Sushil Modi.

Why would anybody wish to leave the party that has the credible leadership of Nitish Kumar? And, even if somebody wanted to, why would he or she let intentions known to a man who is in "political wilderness"?, he questioned.

''When people do jump ship, is it announced beforehand? Such developments are characterised by a secretiveness which we saw in Maharashtra," said the JD(U) leader, whose party had stunned the BJP last year by walking over to the opposition camp.

Chaudhary also alleged that prospective BJP allies in Bihar like former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, Upendra Kushwaha's RLJD and Chirag Paswan's RLJD were spreading ''rumours of split in JD(U)'' to curry favour with the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He, however, declined to comment on the meeting here the previous day between Nitish Kumar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, who had irked the JD(U) by attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building despite party decision to boycott the same.

