Updated: 04-07-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:52 IST
Dhami meets PM Modi, says UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand soon
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
As Uttarakhand works to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday and said a common code will be implemented in the state soon. He denied having any discussion with the PM on the UCC, saying that the prime minister's idea is to implement it in the country.

A common code will be implemented in the state soon, but not in haste, Dhami said.

Dhami said discussed the various infrastructure and developmental projects of the hill state with the PM, adding that he also extended an invitation to the PM to be the chief guest at the forthcoming global investors summit proposed to be held in Dehradun in December.

They also discussed other issues, including assistance for the people affected in Joshimath, and Char Dham Yatra.

However, when asked whether the UCC was also discussed in the meeting, Dhami said the PM is already aware of all the details. ''He knows all about the provisions of UCC. It is his thought that UCC should be implemented in the country,'' Dhami said. He said the state government has not received a complete draft of the report on the code yet. ''We will bring it (UCC) soon, we will not delay it, nor will we do anything in haste...'' he said. Asked if the Tribal groups will be exempted from the common code, the chief minister said the committee has reached out to different tribal groups in the state.

The chief minister also apprised him of the progress being made by the state in the fields of start-ups, ease of doing business and boosting investments.

Dhami also sought the Centre's approval for the Kiccha-Khatima railway station project and requested the Prime Minister that its estimated total cost of Rs 1,546 crore be borne by the Centre. He also sought clearance of a proposal to shift Dehradun's main railway station to Harrawala station which has been renovated. Dhami had earlier met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday night.

Commenting on his meeting with the Union minister, he said they discussed the Char Dham yatra, the law and order situation in the state and the preparedness for natural disasters in view of the arrival of the monsoon season. In its manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections in the state, BJP had promised to bring a UCC. Implementation of a UCC has been part of BJP election manifestos and Prime Minister Modi while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal last month made a strong push for it, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the issue to ''mislead and provoke'' the Muslim community.

