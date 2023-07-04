Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:16 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead parliamentary delegation to Mongolia
Om Birla (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a parliamentary delegation to Mongolia, the first such visit by an Indian parliamentary team to that country after a gap of seven years.

This is the ''return visit'' of the parliamentary delegation since the Parliament of India hosted the Mongolian delegation in December 2021, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation is visiting at the invitation of the Speaker of the State Great Khural (parliament) of Mongolia.

The July 6-8 visit will contribute towards sustaining high-level exchanges and reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Mongolia, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

During the visit, the Speaker will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Sukhbaatar Square, Ulaanbaatar, by Zandanshatar Gombojav, the Speaker of the State of Great Khural.

The delegation will call on President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and will have a bilateral parliamentary dialogue with the Speaker of the host parliament.

Since the visit is coinciding with the commencement of the Nadaam festivities, marking the beginning of the Mongolian new year, Birla and the delegation will get an opportunity to participate in the mini Nadaam celebrations hosted by the speaker of the Mongolian Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

