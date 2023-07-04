Double-engine govt sensitive about providing better healthcare: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the state's double-engine government was ''sensitive'' about providing better healthcare to the people and as such every district of the state was being connected with a medical college.

Inaugurating a hospital in Gorakhpur, he stressed on the role of the private sector in the healthcare sector and said that with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana even the economically weakest section of the society can avail treatment in government as well as private hospitals. Adityanath claimed that nine years ago, it was challenging for someone at the bottom of society to receive treatment in a private or corporate hospital.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is sensitive towards providing better health facilities to the common man, the poor, and the weaker sections,'' the chief minister said.

''The result of this sensitivity is that today every district of the state is being connected with a medical college. Along with the efforts of the government in providing better health facilities, the role of the private sector has also been important in this,'' he was quoted as saying in an official release.

''Over 50 crore needy people in the country are getting the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme,'' Adityanath added.

He claimed that six years ago the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur was in a dilapidated state.

''Due to the government's sensitivity, super-speciality services have now begun at BRD Medical College and AIIMS has also been established in Gorakhpur.'' Asserting that from 1947 to 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only 12 government medical colleges, Adityanath said, ''Between 2017 and 2022-23, construction of 59 new medical colleges has either been completed or is underway. ''Out of the remaining 16 districts, medical colleges are being established in 4 districts on the public-private-partnership mode. The action plan for six other districts is in an advanced stage,'' he said.

