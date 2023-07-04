Left Menu

Protesting Mahila Congress leaders 'manhandled' by policemen, allege Congress

Some of them also tried damaging some statues and restricted the police from discharging its duty. Female personnel were also present at the spot, the officer added.Several Mahila Congress workers gathered outside BJP HQ on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg on Tuesday and raised slogans against the Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:09 IST
Protesting Mahila Congress leaders 'manhandled' by policemen, allege Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahila Congress leaders, who staged a protest against inflation outside BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, have alleged that they were ''manhandled'' by male police officers.

Delhi Police, however, has claimed that the party workers had staged the protest without permission and even tried damaging statues at the site.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Delhi police ''broke protocols'' by sending male police officers to the protest site and that, the Mahila Congress leaders were ''manhandled.'' In a purported video, a policeman in uniform was seen pulling a female protester by her hand and pushing another protesting party worker.

''Delhi Police under Home Minister Amit Shah does not miss any opportunity to break rules, conventions and procedures laid out in the Police manual to intimidate and harass protesters raising their voice against the Modi government. They have broken all protocols by sending male officers to manhandle Mahila Congress workers protesting intolerable rise in prices of essential commodities,'' Ramesh wrote in a Tweet.

''They were only exercising their democratic right to agitate lawfully,'' he added. Responding to the allegations, a senior police officer said, ''The Mahila Congress members did not have permission to protest at the site. Some of them also tried damaging some statues and restricted the police from discharging its duty.'' ''Female personnel were also present at the spot,'' the officer added.

Several Mahila Congress workers gathered outside BJP HQ on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg on Tuesday and raised slogans against the Centre. Mahila Congress working President Netta D'Souza alleged that the Centre has failed to control inflation and that the prices of basic vegetables and pulses are ''skyrocketing''. ''The prices of pulses, flour, oil, milk, tomatoes, chillies, ginger, and spices are skyrocketing but the government is busy in PR management. What is the use of such a government which cannot even provide bread for two times to its people?'' D'Souza alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023