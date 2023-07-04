Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge meets Cong leaders from Mizoram, says state desires change

Updated: 04-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:25 IST
  Country:
  India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday held a strategy meeting with party leaders from Mizoram and said the people of the state desire change and that his party is ready to herald a new era of development there.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting which was attended by senior party leaders from the northeastern state.

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Mizoram Bhakta Charan Das were also present during the meeting, along with state party chief Lalsawta and CLP leader Zodintluanga.

The Congress seeks to wrest power in the northeastern state in assembly elections later this year.

''Our fellow citizens of Mizoram desire change. Congress party has a record of providing stability and progress in the state, and Mizoram Congress is once again ready to herald a new era of development and welfare in Mizoram. We will do everything possible to work towards that,'' Kharge tweeted with pictures of the meeting.

The tenure of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, 2023 and assembly elections are slated before that.

