Left Menu

Will have to decide whether NCP is part of govt or Oppn, who represents it: Maha Speaker

I will have to ascertain whether the NCP is in power or not in the Assembly, Narwekar told a Marathi news channel.On Patils letter nominating a new whip and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, the Speaker said, I will first have to decide who represents the NCP as a political party.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:32 IST
Will have to decide whether NCP is part of govt or Oppn, who represents it: Maha Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said he will have to first decide whether the Nationalist Congress Party is in power or in Opposition in the House and ''who represents it''.

State NCP president Jayant Patil has submitted a petition to Narwekar seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs after they joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government two days ago.

"I can not divide the NCP into two factions as there is no official split. I will have to ascertain whether the NCP is in power or not (in the Assembly),'' Narwekar told a Marathi news channel.

On Patil's letter nominating a new whip and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, the Speaker said, "I will first have to decide who represents the NCP as a political party. Then I will decide whether they have the support of enough MLAs to make such changes." Narwekar had told reporters on Monday that his office had not received any petition mentioning a split in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Ajit Pawar was Leader of Opposition in the Assembly before he took oath as deputy CM on Sunday.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023