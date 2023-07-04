Left Menu

Israeli lawmakers give first nod to new judicial overhaul bill

In a stormy session broadcast live, Parliament's constitution committee, dominated by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious ruling coalition, voted in favour of the bill that limits "reasonableness" as a standard of judicial review. At present, the Supreme Court can rule against government and elected officials' decisions if they are deemed unreasonable.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 20:09 IST
Israeli lawmakers give first nod to new judicial overhaul bill

Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday gave an initial nod to a bill that limits Supreme Court power to rule against the government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would press on with contentious changes to the justice system. In a stormy session broadcast live, Parliament's constitution committee, dominated by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious ruling coalition, voted in favour of the bill that limits "reasonableness" as a standard of judicial review.

At present, the Supreme Court can rule against government and elected officials' decisions if they are deemed unreasonable. "You have taken the first step today and with God's help more steps to strengthen Israeli democracy will follow," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

After the committee vote, the shekel weakened by 0.3% against the dollar. The bill still has to pass three readings in parliament to be written into law. The government's legislative judicial push, unveiled soon after Netanyahu regained power in late December atop a hard-right cabinet, has set off unprecedented protests, stirred concerns for Israel's democratic health and dented the economy.

The shekel has since weakened more than 5%. On Monday, thousands of anti-government protesters converged on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, some scuffling with police.

Netanyahu doused some of the furore in March by pausing the legislation and holding compromise talks with the opposition. Those negotiations proved fruitless, and he is now pursuing what he deems a scaled-back version of the overhaul. Washington has urged Netanyahu to seek broad agreement on justice reforms but the opposition says the changes he seeks remain a danger to democracy and called on him not to press ahead with the bill which they say opens the door to corruption.

"This legislation is not meant to protect citizens but to protect politicians," said a joint statement from opposition party leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz. Netanyahu has defended the changes as restoring balance between branches of government and redressing what his coalition allies see as judicial overreach.

Critics see the push as a disastrous bid by Netanyahu to curb court independence even as he argues his innocence in a long-running corruption trial. (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by William Maclean, Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023