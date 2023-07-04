Left Menu

Biden says gun violence 'tearing communities apart' after latest mass shootings

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:10 IST
Biden says gun violence 'tearing communities apart' after latest mass shootings

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said gun violence was tearing apart U.S. communities after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth claimed the lives of at least 10 people ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Much more action is needed to "address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. He called on Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to negotiate with his fellow Democrats on gun reforms.

