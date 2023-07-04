"Speak in one voice...": Pradyot Debbarama's emotional message to Tipra Cadre on his birthday

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma made it clear that he is not intersted to indulge in politics while underscoring that he will continue to speak for the development of TIPRA society. Addressing party members at all levels, the TIPRA Motha supremo called for a strike, urging his supporters to stand united and further appealed to them to "speak in one voice whenever they are in talks with New Delhi."

"I won't indulge in politics...I want to do more for my people and only after I achieve that will I exit public life. there is nothing to be achieved in becoming an MP or a minister. We the TIPRA society need to speak as one voice especially to Delhi," he said. He highlighted the significance of prioritizing his community's welfare and expressed his "determination to work towards their development."

Expressing deep concern for the indigenous people of Tripura, who have faced various challenges and grievances, he said, "Now I appeal to you please keep you egos aside for some months and support our movement." Furthermore, Pradyot identified a sense of jealousy among tribal people within Tripura, stressing the need to address and overcome it to foster true unity within the community. He recognized that the absence of such unity hampers progress and growth.

"I have done this and sacrificed a lot. In our society ego and jealousy is a major problem," he added. In a social media message on his birth anniversary, the TIPRA Motha chief said, "I want to do something for my nation. The day I can contribute something substantial to my nation."

Pradyot emphasized that he has learnt from his past mistakes, specifically drawing reference to the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in 2018. "Will not repeat the same errors, I am commited to avoid divisive actions that could hinder the progress of his party," he said.

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma's decision to focus on the welfare of the indigenous population has garnered attention across the region. Earlier on Saturday, Pradyot Debbarma along with party leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a "Constitutional solution" to its demand for "Greater Tipraland".

"We met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a core demand for greater Tipraland, constitutional solution for the greater Tipraland. We met him along with other leaders, and we had a discussion," he had said after the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)