"They want to polarise votes...": Shiv Sena leader (UBT) slams BJP amid debate over UCC

Amid rounds of discussion going on over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Bhaskar Jadhav, on Tuesday, said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wants to polarise votes. "A draft has to be made, be it Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or any other law. It has to be presented in the cabinet. After the cabinet, it goes to the Vidhan Sabha or the Parliament for discussions. After discussions and suggestions from everybody, the government turns it into law", said Jadhav.

"But, BJP has not done all this...They want to polarize the votes and develop clashes between Hindus and Muslims. The public knows about this", he added. Earlier this day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also spoke to ANI about UCC. He said, "The draft of the proposed UCC is yet to be put in the public domain. Let the draft be completed, and then we will comment".

The Law Commission had on June 14 reopened its exercise on the UCC by soliciting views and ideas from the public and recognised religious organisations within 30 days about the proposal that has been on the ruling BJP's agenda for a long. The Uniform Civil Code demands a common law for all citizens across the country irrespective of religion or caste.

In this regard, the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Law and Justice began, on Monday, in the parliament to discuss th issues relating to the UCC. (ANI)

