A scuffle erupted between supporters of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the newly opened party office in Nashik on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:44 IST
Nashik: Scuffle between supporters of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
Scuffle erupted between supporters of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Nashik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A scuffle erupted between supporters of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the newly opened party office in Nashik on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction leader, Clyde Crasto slammed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar after he inaugurated the new party office near Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Crasto said, "Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar are mature politicians. They know the rules and regulations well. Despite knowing them, what can we say if they do things like this?". Further, Crasto said, "As per the Constitution, as per 10th Schedule, as per Anti-defection law, as per our party's constitution, they can't do any of this. Our party president Sharad Pawar appointed a few people yesterday. So, where will the validity be?".

The party suffered a split after Ajit Pawar and some of the MLAs joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, the next day removed party vice-president Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare from the party for allegedly indulging in 'anti-party' activities. In addition, Pawar also appointed Sonia Doohan as the incharge of the NCP's New Delhi central office.

"It is hereby notified to all public and office bearers of NCP that from today Ms Sonia Doohan will be in charge of the Nationalist Congress Party, New Delhi central office", said the NCP Chief. The NCP suffered a split after the party's working president, Ajit Pawar, along with some of his supporter MLAs joined the Maharashtra government. Also, Pawar, along with 8 MLAs, took oath as ministers in the state cabinet. (ANI)

