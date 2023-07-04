Himachal Pradesh: CM to inaugurate development projects in Hamirpur

A Spokesperson of the State Government said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh will be on a tour to Hamirpur from July 6 to 10 to inaugurate and lay foundations of various ambitious development projects in the district besides listening to public grievances on the occasion. Earlier, the Chief Minister undertook a 10 days tour of Kangra district during the month of May.

He said that the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones of Rs. 6.54 crore Rest House of Jal Shakti Vibhag and Rs. 17.22 crore Multipurpose Hall at Nadaun. He will also perform the opening ceremony of the Mini Secretariat complex Nadaun on July 6.

The Spokesperson said the Chief Minister would perform foundation stones of Rs. 24 crore Village Water and Sanitation Committee Bhawan, Dhaneta under Jal Jeevan Mission on July 7. He will also visit the electric bus depot at Maulaghat and the helipad site besides inspecting the starting point for the All India Rafting Marathon during the day.

He said that on July 8, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stones of the office of Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Vibhag Hamirpur at Salasi to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.27 crore, Rs. 15 crore upgradation of water source under LWSS Hamirpur and Rs. 11.36 crore widening and improvement of Kudihar-Masiana road. He said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate Rs 3.93 crore bridge over Sukker khad which will benefit the residents of village Khatwin. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate Rs. 2.24 crore office building of the District Welfare Office, Hamirpur besides performing inaugurations of the office of Himachal Pradesh Transport Appellate Tribunal, Solar office of HPPCL and foundation stone of Rs. 67 lakh War Memorial Hamirpur during the day.

The spokesperson further said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate Rs. 94 lakh Canteen Block of Government Degree College, Hamirpur, Rs. 2.31 crore Science Lab of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Hamirpur, Rs. 48 lakhs One Stop Centre on July 9. He said that the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones of Rs. 2.01 crore Revenue staff residential colony, Hamirpur and Rs. 5.27 crore link road from Bhagot to Phaphan Gram Panchayat Ukhali. The Chief Minister will also preside over the meeting of the district-level officers of Hamirpur district during the same day, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)