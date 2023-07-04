Left Menu

Will participate in Green India Challenge during my next visit: President Murmu

During the courtesy visit, the MP informed the President about his initiative "Green India Challenge" and its contribution to the increased greenery. He told the President about the awareness and motivation created by the "Green India Challenge" in the common man.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:49 IST
Will participate in Green India Challenge during my next visit: President Murmu
Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar presented a sapling to President Murmu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu here, presented her a sapling and "Vriksha Vedam" book published by him. During the courtesy visit, the MP informed the President about his initiative "Green India Challenge" and its contribution to the increased greenery. He told the President about the awareness and motivation created by the "Green India Challenge" in the common man.

The Rajya Sabha MP was overwhelmed when the President stated that she was already aware of Green India Challenge and its activities. The President appreciated RS MP Santosh Kumar Joginpally for his noble initiative and asked him to continue the efforts in improving the Greenery.

The President said that sapling plantation is one of her favourite tasks and she had already planted several saplings on many occasions. President informed the MP that she would participate in the Green India Challenge, during her next visit to Hyderabad.

Rajya Sabha MP thanked the President for the blessings and affection showered by her on Green India Challenge. Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod accompanied the GIC founder to the President. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023