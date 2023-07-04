Left Menu

Delhi: Congress Mahila Morcha protests outside BJP HQ against price rise

"The Delhi Police under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah leaves no opportunity to break the rules and procedures laid down in the police manual to intimidate, threaten and harass protesters who raise their voices against the government," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:55 IST
Delhi: Congress Mahila Morcha protests outside BJP HQ against price rise
Congress Mahila Morcha protests outside BJP HQ against price rise. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Mahila Morcha on Tuesday staged a protest outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi, against the price rise. The Police reached the spot and tried to disburse the protesters.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the policemen present at the spot mistreated the female protestors of Congress Mahila Morcha. "The Delhi Police under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah leaves no opportunity to break the rules and procedures laid down in the police manual to intimidate, threaten and harass protesters who raise their voices against the government," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"The kind of misbehaviour they did to our women champion wrestlers in May was witnessed by the whole country. Today they broke all protocols by sending male officers to manhandle women Congress workers who were protesting against the steep rise in prices of essential commodities. While all of them were just exercising their rights to protest peacefully," Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal informed via Twitter that the commission will issue a notice for action against the officers in the viral video.

"The way this policeman is raising his hand on women, it is very shameful and illegal. Strict action should be taken against this officer. Delhi Women's Commission is issuing notice for action against this officer," Maliwal wrote on Twitter. On Monday, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a group of Congress leaders and workers staged a unique protest against the vegetable price rise and went to buy vegetables with a briefcase and symbolic fake gun in the market in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

During the protest, the Congress leaders brought the vegetables from the market in a briefcase and kept it in the locker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023