Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays courtesy call on PM Modi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his guidance in the development of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the state is continuously developing in the field of ease of doing business, investment promotion and startups. The Chief Minister said that with the objective of attracting national and international investors in the state, it is proposed to organize the "Global Investors Conference-2023" in Dehradun in the second week of December 2023. Inviting the PM as the chief guest, he said that under his guidance the investor conference would be successfully completed.

The Chief Minister presented a picture of Baba Neem Karoli ji and basmati rice from Uttarakhand to the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister said that the estimated cost of the Kichha Khatima Railway Station project is 1546 crores. Looking at the financial condition of the state, he requested the central government to bear the entire cost.

The Chief Minister also requested to release the central government's share of about Rs 410 crore for the in-principle agreed industrial park under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to keep the loan limit of externally aided projects intact. He said that the loan limit has been limited to Rs 12,652 crores for the year 2025-2026 under externally aided projects by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Because of this, it has become difficult for the state to propose important new projects under externally aided projects.

The Chief Minister said that the recommendation was given in the meeting of the Public Investment Board organized by the Finance Ministry on March 7, 2023, for the Jamrani Dam project. The financial approval of the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project is to be given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. The Chief Minister also requested the Ministry of Finance to provide relaxation in the condition of compulsorily spending 45 per cent of the state's capital expenditure by 30 September (a period of 6 months) for special assistance to the states for capital investment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in order to streamline the traffic in Dehradun and Rishikesh, he also requested to shift the main railway station of Dehradun to Harrawala and transfer the land of the old railway station under Rishikesh to the state government. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under Haridwar, about 457 acres of land near the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is currently not being used. He requested the Prime Minister to transfer this land to the state government in view of the possibilities of industrialization and urbanization in Haridwar.

The Chief Minister said that the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) scheme was launched to promote industrialization in Uttarakhand including Himachal Pradesh after the GST era. The capital subsidy of beneficiaries has not been released. He requested that this very popular scheme (about 1585 units, subsidy of 1600 crores and direct investment of about 7000 crores) should be implemented again for the next 5 years. The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to expedite the work on the important infra project Dehradun-Tehri Tunnel Project and the expansion of Pantnagar Airport.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that the Good Governance Model of Gujarat was studied by the state government under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the Chief Minister by a four-member team. Taking inspiration from this, the CM Grievance Redressal Mechanism was strengthened in the state on the lines of the Swagat model of Gujarat. Now every complaint has been digitized end to end. Due to this, every complaint is being monitored by the Chief Minister's Office.

To test the quality of redressal of complaints, the Chief Minister himself is having direct a conversation with ten complainants. Under this, 24-hour call centres have been established under the 1095 helpline. Along the lines of Haryana, the family identity card is also being made by the state government. Parivar Pehchan Patra of Uttarakhand's data will be dynamic, which will not only help in selecting the beneficiaries of various beneficial schemes but will also provide the correct information in formulating various schemes.

On the lines of the Government of India, unnecessary Acts are also being changed by the State Government. About 1250 such Acts have been identified to date and about 250 Acts are being repealed through a single repeal act. (ANI)

