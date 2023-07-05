Left Menu

Manipur Health Minister inspects temporary housing complex in Imphal East

The team was led by IPR and Health Minister S. Ranjan Singh and included MLAs RK Imo, K. Robindro, Kh. Loken Singh and S. Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh.

Manipur Health Minister S Ranjan with team of MLAs inspecting site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Health Minister Sapam Ranjan inspected the construction site of the temporary housing complex which is being set up at Imphal East near Sajiwa Jail. Health minister Ranjan on Monday led a team of state legislators of the Manipur government to inspect the site which is being constructed for displaced families affected by the ongoing crisis in the state.

The team included MLAs RK Imo, K Robindro, Kh Loken Singh and S Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh. While addressing the media, Minister S Ranjan Singh said, "Construction will be ready within a month. The same is being constructed in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts also."

He further stated that a similar site will also be constructed in the Imphal West district. "A total of 200 displaced families can be accommodated at this site," he said.

"Prefabricated construction materials are on the way. and will be arriving within a week and a new structure will be seen," he added. Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

