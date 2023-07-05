Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel reviews preparations for PM Modi's upcoming visit to Raipur

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called a high-level meeting at his residence office on Tuesday, focusing on the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Raipur. The agenda of the meeting included a thorough review of preparations and an emphasis on the importance of robust security measures," an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:07 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel reviews preparations for PM Modi's upcoming visit to Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chairs high level meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at his residence to review the preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raipur. "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called a high-level meeting at his residence office on Tuesday, focusing on the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Raipur. The agenda of the meeting included a thorough review of preparations and an emphasis on the importance of robust security measures," an official statement said.

State Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, and Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo attended the high-level meeting. In this regard, Chhattisgarh Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the daylong visit of PM Modi scheduled on July 7.

"For security and to ensure smooth vehicular movement, around 1500 Police personnel will be deployed. ADG rank officer is in charge of this arrangement. Moreover, several officials are being deployed. Separate entry points are being placed for most VIPs, VVIPs and others. Around 50 entry points are being developed for the common people," Additional SP DC Patel said. "Since the programme venue is near GE Road, traffic will be diverted to prevent traffic snarl. Around 1.50 lakh people are expected to come for the programme. Several spots have been identified for the accommodation of vehicles," he added.

According to Government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a tour of four states namely Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan from Friday. On July 7, PM Modi will travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stones for various six-lane sections of the Raipur Vishakhapatnam corridor. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023