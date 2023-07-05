Left Menu

AP CM Jagan in Delhi on Wednesday, to meet PM Modi, HM Shah

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during his Delhi visit to flag pending issues concerning the state, sources said.

Reddy is also expected to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit, they said.

''The Chief Minister will be meeting the PM and HM to press for the unresolved and pending issues related to the state,'' the sources said.

Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu had also met Amit Shah and Nadda last month. However there was no official word and outcome of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

