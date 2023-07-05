President Murmu on Maharashtra visit; to attend Gondwana University convocation, other events

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Nagpur on a visit to Maharashtra where she will address the convocation of the Gondwana University in Gadchiroli and attend other events.

This is Murmu's first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the top constitutional office in July last year.

The President arrived at the city airport on Tuesday evening and was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

She will address the 10th convocation of the Gondwana University in Gadchiroli on Wednesday and also inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sanskritik Kendra (cultural centre) at Koradi in Nagpur later in the day, a statement issued by the district information office said.

On Thursday, she will interact with members of PVTGs (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) at the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur, it said.

She will later leave for Mumbai, where she will attend a civic reception at the Raj Bhavan to be hosted in her honour by the Maharashtra government.

