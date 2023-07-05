Left Menu

Malaysia to hold state polls in August in crucial test for PM Anwar

While the regional polls will not directly impact Anwar's two-thirds majority in parliament, any significant losses for his coalition could lead to questions about his leadership and destabilise his ruling bloc, which came to power after a closely fought and divisive national election in November. The six states of Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will vote on Aug. 12, Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said at a press conference.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:19 IST
Malaysia to hold state polls in August in crucial test for PM Anwar
Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaribrahim) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition government will face its first public vote of confidence in August, when six key states will head to the polls, the election commission said on Wednesday. While the regional polls will not directly impact Anwar's two-thirds majority in parliament, any significant losses for his coalition could lead to questions about his leadership and destabilise his ruling bloc, which came to power after a closely fought and divisive national election in November.

The six states of Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will vote on Aug. 12, Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said at a press conference. Anwar's coalition is currently in power in three of the six states.

The elections will pit Anwar's progressive, multi-ethnic coalition against a mostly conservative ethnic-Malay, Muslim alliance led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin's bloc is expected to pose a strong challenge to Anwar's after making huge inroads in the Malay heartlands in the November election.

The alliance has portrayed itself to be clean of corruption, whereas Anwar has faced criticism for joining hands with a corruption-tainted party to form a government. Anwar decided to form an alliance with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), his coalition's former long-time rival, to gain a majority in parliament.

Several of UMNO's top leaders face criminal corruption charges, including its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is Anwar's deputy. A slowing economy and higher costs of living will be major election issues for voters in the state polls.

Malaysia's economy is expected to grow slower than last year due to global pressures. The ringgit, which has lagged regional peers in Southeast Asia, is trading near a 7-month low. Since coming to power, Anwar has focused on introducing economic and institutional reforms, including reducing subsidies for the wealthy, easing listing rules for companies, and abolishing the mandatory death penalty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023