Help develop local leaders, don't fight among yourselves: Cong chief Kharge to cadre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 13:39 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the party cadre to help develop leadership at the grassroots level and not fight among each other.

Inaugurating the party's national workshop on the 'Leadership Development Mission' for the SC, ST, OBC and the minorities wings at the Congress headquarters here, he called for making it successful and sought support from all levels.

Urging party leaders and workers to think about the party's future, Kharge cited his own example and said he gave party tickets to even those who helped the BJP in his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections as he wanted the party to succeed.

''We have to promote leadership development. But that does not mean you start fighting with local leadership and complain against them. You have to work in coordination with the local leadership,'' he told party workers at the workshop.

''You should not fight among yourselves. You should all support them. Most people try to target and try to pull down new leaders,'' he noted. Kharge said the 'Leadership Development Mission' was announced at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir of the party.

''We are constantly pushing to strengthen the organisation. Unless you are strong or you don't stand on your own feet or instil self-respect in yourself, you cannot move forward,'' he told the party cadre.

