Delhi Congress to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on DPCC president

Newly appointed AICC in-charge for Delhi Deepak Babaria has called a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders on Wednesday to seek suggestions about a new party chief for the state, sources said.

''A meeting has been called at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office at 4 pm on Wednesday. All Delhi Congress leaders will be present at the meeting and provide their suggestions on who should be the new president of the party,'' a source told PTI.

Babaria also met party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day.

Last week, he had held a meeting with party leaders and workers to discuss Congress' roadmap for the 2024 Parliament elections. The meeting culminated with the passing of two resolutions - political and organisational.

Anil Chaudhary, the current Delhi Congress President, is likely to depart before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The main contenders for his replacement are Sandeep Dikshit, Devender Yadav, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Kanhaiya Kumar, according to the party sources.

The new Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president was supposed to be elected after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, but that did not happen because of a drawn out civic election controversy, sources from the party had earlier said.

