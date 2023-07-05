Turkey to issue additional motor vehicle tax, corporate tax for earthquake finance needs
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
The ruling AK Party of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has presented to parliament a draft law that envisages issuing additional motor vehicle tax, corporate tax due to earthquake-related finance needs.
The bill also sees treasury-run part of forex protected lira deposit accounts scheme to be transferred to the central bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement