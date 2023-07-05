Left Menu

My priority is to establish BJP as only alternative in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:42 IST
My priority is to establish BJP as only alternative in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

Restoring people's faith in democracy and establishing the BJP as the only alternative in Punjab will be the prime focus, newly-appointed chief of the party's state unit Sunil Jakhar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting party national president J P Nadda at the BJP headquarters here, Jakhar claimed, ''Punjab is in a very miserable shape today with growing burden of loans and dwindling law-and-order situation.'' There is an atmosphere of fear across Punjab, he alleged, claiming that no body feels safe in the state.

''People, who gave mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party, are today feeling cheated,'' Jakhar, who quit the Congress last year to join the BJP, said.

In a such a situation, the BJP is the only ''credible alternative'' in Punjab as all other opposition parties including the Congress neither have ''capacity'' nor ''confidence'' to raise people's voice.

''The so called recognised opposition party, Congress, has bowed down before the AAP government,'' Jhakhar alleged. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dare them to look into his eyes and talk but they can't because he says he has kept everybody's account and would put them behind the bars, the BJP leader added.

Jakhar met Nadda for the first time after being appointed as the BJP's Punjab unit president.

'My first priority is to restore people's faith in democracy and politics in Punjab, where there an atmosphere of anarchy, and to convey it to the people that BJP is there to stand by their side and work in their interest,'' Jakhar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023