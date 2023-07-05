My priority is to establish BJP as only alternative in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Restoring people's faith in democracy and establishing the BJP as the only alternative in Punjab will be the prime focus, newly-appointed chief of the party's state unit Sunil Jakhar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting party national president J P Nadda at the BJP headquarters here, Jakhar claimed, ''Punjab is in a very miserable shape today with growing burden of loans and dwindling law-and-order situation.'' There is an atmosphere of fear across Punjab, he alleged, claiming that no body feels safe in the state.

''People, who gave mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party, are today feeling cheated,'' Jakhar, who quit the Congress last year to join the BJP, said.

In a such a situation, the BJP is the only ''credible alternative'' in Punjab as all other opposition parties including the Congress neither have ''capacity'' nor ''confidence'' to raise people's voice.

''The so called recognised opposition party, Congress, has bowed down before the AAP government,'' Jhakhar alleged. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dare them to look into his eyes and talk but they can't because he says he has kept everybody's account and would put them behind the bars, the BJP leader added.

Jakhar met Nadda for the first time after being appointed as the BJP's Punjab unit president.

'My first priority is to restore people's faith in democracy and politics in Punjab, where there an atmosphere of anarchy, and to convey it to the people that BJP is there to stand by their side and work in their interest,'' Jakhar said.

