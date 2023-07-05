Left Menu

More ministers, senior BJP leaders meet Nadda, party functionaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:19 IST
More ministers, senior BJP leaders meet Nadda, party functionaries
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP headquarters saw a flurry of activities for the second consecutive day with several ministers and senior leaders meeting party president JP Nadda and other functionaries on Wednesday, amid a buzz about organisational and ministerial reshuffle.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met the BJP chief. Sunil Jakhar, newly appointed Punjab unit chief of the BJP, also visited the party office and met Nadda.

Many other ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to visit the party office for meetings later in the day.

On Tuesday, the BJP named Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi as its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively.

A number of Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju, had also met Nadda.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, sources said, while another minister S P S Baghel met Nadda.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meetings but it is believed that more leaders have met the central leaders in the last few days.

A BJP leader said that the meetings should not be linked to the speculation about the Cabinet reshuffle as the party is planning a number of organisational programmes and such interactions have been held regularly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023