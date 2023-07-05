More ministers, senior BJP leaders meet Nadda, party functionaries

The BJP headquarters saw a flurry of activities for the second consecutive day with several ministers and senior leaders meeting party president JP Nadda and other functionaries on Wednesday, amid a buzz about organisational and ministerial reshuffle.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met the BJP chief. Sunil Jakhar, newly appointed Punjab unit chief of the BJP, also visited the party office and met Nadda.

Many other ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to visit the party office for meetings later in the day.

On Tuesday, the BJP named Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi as its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively.

A number of Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju, had also met Nadda.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, sources said, while another minister S P S Baghel met Nadda.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meetings but it is believed that more leaders have met the central leaders in the last few days.

A BJP leader said that the meetings should not be linked to the speculation about the Cabinet reshuffle as the party is planning a number of organisational programmes and such interactions have been held regularly.

