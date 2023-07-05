Left Menu

BJP's ally AIADMK says it will oppose Uniform Civil Code

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:46 IST
BJP's southern ally AIADMK on Wednesday reiterated its stand against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. AIADMK chief K Palaniswami, when asked by reporters on BJP's push for Uniform Civil Code and his party's stand, said the position had already been made known in the party's manifesto released for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

''Read our manifesto, we have mentioned it clearly,'' he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the party's district secretaries here.

In the manifesto, under the topic 'Secularism,' the party had said in 2019: ''The AIADMK will urge the government of India to not bring any amendments to the Constitution for a Uniform Civil Code that will adversely affect the religious rights of minorities in India.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

