Left Menu

Delhi Police sets up special cells to assist inter-caste, inter-faith couples

The force has created special cells to provide assistance, advice, legal help etc to such couples and receive complaints of harassment and threats, they said. In this spirit, Special Cells have been created in every district to provide assistance, advice, legal help, safe houses more to protect individuals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:18 IST
Delhi Police sets up special cells to assist inter-caste, inter-faith couples
  • Country:
  • India

Inter-caste and inter-faith couples facing opposition from their families can now approach Delhi Police's special cells set up in 15 districts of the national capital for protection and accommodation, officials said on Wednesday. The force has created special cells to provide assistance, advice, legal help etc to such couples and receive complaints of harassment and threats, they said. Police took to Twitter to share the update. ''#DelhiPolice is committed to protect the constitutional rights of every individual. In this spirit, Special Cells have been created in every district to provide assistance, advice, legal help, safe houses & more to protect individuals. 24/7 Helpline 181,'' it tweeted. In another tweet, the police mentioned that special cells were created in every district to receive petitions and complaints of harassment and threats to the inter-caste and inter-faith couples.

It said there are safe houses that will accommodate ''young bachelor/bachelorette couples whose relationship is opposed by their families/local community/Khaps and young married couples of an inter-caste or inter-religious or any other marriage being opposed by their families local community/Khaps''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023