Will work for party's victory in Telangana Assembly polls, says new BJP state chief Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said he would work to bring the party to power in the state in coordination with all party leaders.

Amid reports of internal rumbling, Reddy on Tuesday replaced Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the party's Telangana unit president in the poll-bound state.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters in Delhi, said he has worked for the party since 1980, duly following its directives as a loyal soldier and that he never asked for any post. ''Nothing is more important to me than the party,'' he said.

The party's national leadership would like to see the BJP come to power in Telangana, he said.

''We will move ahead with the sole aim of BJP coming to power in the coming Assembly elections by coordinating with the national and state leadership and all,'' he added.

Stating that a collective action plan would be prepared, Reddy said he would meet senior party leaders in Hyderabad Wednesday night.

The BJP leader said he would work to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warangal a success. The PM will be in the Telangana district on July 8 to take part in developmental programmes and a public meeting.

Modi is set to perform a 'bhumi puja' for a Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) in Warangal, he said. Reddy said Warangal would be made a ''railway manufacturing hub''.

