Left Menu

Will work for party's victory in Telangana Assembly polls, says new BJP state chief Kishan Reddy

Reddy said Warangal would be made a railway manufacturing hub.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:41 IST
Will work for party's victory in Telangana Assembly polls, says new BJP state chief Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said he would work to bring the party to power in the state in coordination with all party leaders.

Amid reports of internal rumbling, Reddy on Tuesday replaced Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the party's Telangana unit president in the poll-bound state.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters in Delhi, said he has worked for the party since 1980, duly following its directives as a loyal soldier and that he never asked for any post. ''Nothing is more important to me than the party,'' he said.

The party's national leadership would like to see the BJP come to power in Telangana, he said.

''We will move ahead with the sole aim of BJP coming to power in the coming Assembly elections by coordinating with the national and state leadership and all,'' he added.

Stating that a collective action plan would be prepared, Reddy said he would meet senior party leaders in Hyderabad Wednesday night.

The BJP leader said he would work to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warangal a success. The PM will be in the Telangana district on July 8 to take part in developmental programmes and a public meeting.

Modi is set to perform a 'bhumi puja' for a Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) in Warangal, he said. Reddy said Warangal would be made a ''railway manufacturing hub''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023