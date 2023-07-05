JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy calls Cong govt in Karnataka 'looters' amid signs of warming up with BJP

Left Menu

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD S leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appeared to be warming up to the BJP saying that a new chapter has to begin to control looters as he targeted the Congress government alleging corruption.The JDS second-in-command said that he would support those who join him in his campaign, a day after Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa backed him over his allegation that large scale transfer business is going on where Rs 30 lakh is being charged from officials to stay at the position they are posted.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appeared to be warming up to the BJP saying that 'a new chapter has to begin to control looters' as he targeted the Congress government alleging corruption.

The JD(S) second-in-command said that he would support those who join him in his campaign, a day after Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa backed him over his allegation that large scale 'transfer business' is going on where Rs 30 lakh is being charged from officials to stay at the position they are posted. ''Yediyurappa spoke some good words about me yesterday. I don't want to dig old issues. A new chapter has to begin to check these 'looters','' Kumaraswamy told reporters here continuing his attack on Siddaramaiah government. The JD(S) leader termed the Congress government as ''looters'' as he accused them of indulging in large scale 'transfer business'. ''I am ready to take the help of anyone who comes to support me. I will stand with anyone who comes forward in my drive to save the resources of this state,'' Kumaraswamy said. According to JD(S) sources, 'transfer business' means that the transfer of an officer is either effected or stopped after paying bribe. Former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP Central parliamentary board, said on Tuesday: ''We agree with the allegations made by H D Kumaraswamy. He is speaking responsibly. We will take him into confidence in our struggle. He too should cooperate with us. We extend our complete support to Kumaraswamy's struggle''. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed Kumaraswamy's allegations as baseless.

''He is crestfallen. Hence, he is making such a statement,'' Siddaramaiah said. Shivakumar said, ''Let Kumaraswamy do his politics. Our duty is to serve people, which we will do.'' Meanwhile, in a tweet today, Kumaraswamy shared a government order (order number EP53-DPI-2023) issued on July 1 transferring four officials in the School Education Department. Hours later, the government withdrew the transfer order of all the four officers. ''The officers will continue to work in the same post as they were working before,'' the new government order said. ''It is not only transparent, but a mirror held by the 'opaque' administration! Because, this is yet another evidence of the transfers and recommendations originating from the @CMofKarnataka,'' Kumaraswamy tweeted. He further alleged that people of Karnataka have now realised that CMO means 'Corruption Management Office' and not the 'Chief Minister's Office'. ''Those who want to stop their transfers on the day the orders are issued should pay 'YST' Tax. Otherwise face injustice. Grease the palm to get your transfer orders consigned to the dustbin," Kumaraswamy said in the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

