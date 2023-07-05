Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation, cruelty in RSS brand of New India: CPI

Reacting to an incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district where a man allegedly urinated on a tribal youth, the CPI has said there are only insults for the marginalised sections in the ''RSS brand of new india''.

Police arrested the accused in the Sidhi incident on Wednesday.

''CPI strongly condemns the disturbing and appalling incident of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh. The alleged BJP member's despicable act is reflective of RSS-BJP's culture. Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation and cruelty in RSS brand of 'New India','' Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A video purportedly of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which police registered a case against the accused, Pravesh Shukla.

The case was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his government will ensure the ''sternest possible punishment'' for the accused to make an example of him.

Asked whether the accused belongs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as has been alleged in some quarters, Chouhan said, ''Criminals have no caste, religion and party. A criminal is just a criminal. He will not be spared.'' State BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma also condemned the incident.

Asked whether the accused is an MLA's representative, Sharma said such people do not belong to any political party.

Asked specifically whether the accused was removed from the party, Sharma said, ''Bilkul (absolutely).''

