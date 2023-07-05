Left Menu

Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation, cruelty in RSS brand of New India: CPI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:52 IST
Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation, cruelty in RSS brand of New India: CPI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to an incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district where a man allegedly urinated on a tribal youth, the CPI has said there are only insults for the marginalised sections in the ''RSS brand of new india''.

Police arrested the accused in the Sidhi incident on Wednesday.

''CPI strongly condemns the disturbing and appalling incident of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh. The alleged BJP member's despicable act is reflective of RSS-BJP's culture. Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation and cruelty in RSS brand of 'New India','' Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A video purportedly of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which police registered a case against the accused, Pravesh Shukla.

The case was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his government will ensure the ''sternest possible punishment'' for the accused to make an example of him.

Asked whether the accused belongs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as has been alleged in some quarters, Chouhan said, ''Criminals have no caste, religion and party. A criminal is just a criminal. He will not be spared.'' State BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma also condemned the incident.

Asked whether the accused is an MLA's representative, Sharma said such people do not belong to any political party.

Asked specifically whether the accused was removed from the party, Sharma said, ''Bilkul (absolutely).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023