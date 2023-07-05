Union Minister Paras targets nephew Chirag Paswan over candidature from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday targeted his nephew and MP Chirag Paswan, asserting that he will ensure that whoever fights from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 loses his deposit.

Paras's jibe at Paswan came amid reports that the latter is keen to contest the election from Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough for decades, which is presently represented by his estranged uncle.

If Paswan ''betrays'' the people of Jamui, he will not be able to win from anywhere, Paras asserted.

Chirag Kumar Paswan has been representing Jamui in the Lok Sabha since 2014.

Paras claimed that Hajipur was his ''karmabhumi'' since 1977 and added that his elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan handed over the seat to him by fielding him from there in 2019.

The Lok Janshakti Party founded by the stalwart Dalit leader split following his death in 2020 with Paras walking away with five MPs, leaving Chirag Paswan the lone parliamentarian from his faction.

However, Chirag Paswan believes that he will get most of the voters loyal to his father in elections. The BJP is also trying to get him over to its side as it bolsters its alliance against the RJD-JD(U)-Congress-Left combine in Bihar.

Paras rejected reports that his nephew may be inducted as a minister in the Union government, claiming that there is no such possibility and accused him of keeping in touch with the RJD. He demanded Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan and also urged the Bihar government to commemorate his birth anniversary officially every year.

