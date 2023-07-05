New team of Delhi BJP office bearers likely to be announced soon: Party leaders

The process to appoint new office bearers of the Delhi BJP is underway and the names are likely to be announced by the end of this month, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The appointments of vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and other posts of the Delhi BJP as well as chiefs of different morchas were due since Virendra Sachdeva took charge as state president in March this year.

''The process to form the new team had slowed down due to the monthlong reach out campaign of the Delhi BJP in June. Now, it has picked up pace. The new team is likely to be announced in July itself,'' said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.

Prior to the appointments of the office bearers, 14 district presidents will be named, he said.

''Three to four potential candidates having ground connect, good performance in party programmes, and experience have been shortlisted for each post by the state president in consultation with the Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation),'' said another senior Delhi BJP leader.

''The names will be sent for approval to the central leadership after which the new team will be announced,'' he said.

Sources in the party claimed that several senior leaders who repeatedly found a place in the teams of successive presidents of the Delhi BJP over the years could be dropped this time.

''The Delhi BJP team selection is crucial this time as the Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away. Also, Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in 2025 which entails the necessity to have a strong force of leaders with maximum political utility,'' said a party leader.

The Delhi BJP state unit office bearers include a president, four general secretaries, eight vice presidents and secretaries besides other posts.

In April, BJP president J P Nadda shuffled the general secretaries (organisation) in Delhi and Himachal. Siddharthan who held the post of general secretary (organisation) in Delhi BJP for several years was sent to Himachal Pradesh while his counterpart in the state Pawan Rana was brought to Delhi.

