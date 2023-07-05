BJP to hold meeting in Hyderabad on July 9 to strengthen party in southern states

BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said a meeting of key party leaders from the southern states will be held in Hyderabad on July 9 to discuss the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and others.

Reddy, the newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana, told reporters in Delhi that an action plan to strengthen the party in the southern states would be discussed in the day-long meeting.

The meeting would also focus on the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year in Telangana, he said. The Union Tourism Minister further said BJP president J P Nadda, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh and other senior leaders are expected to attend the meeting to be held at the BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)