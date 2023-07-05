Maharashtra CM may change in coming days: Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the National Democratic Alliance government. "The chief minister of Maharashtra may be changed in the coming days," he told ANI.

Taking potshots at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government, he said there are two Deputy CMs and even the Chief Minister is not full but "doubtful". "There is a phrase. One full and two half," he said in a lighter vein.

"We have here two halfs. We have here two Deputy Chief Ministers, they are half. And we have one full Chief Minister but he is not full, he is doubtful," Raut said. He added that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government did not need NCP as they had the majority.

Answering a query relating to the NCP split, Raut said Sharad Pawar is a confident politician. NCP suffered a split on Sunday with Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government along with eight other MLAs.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar has moved a disqualification petition against the nine MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal along with Dilip Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Mundo, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil joined Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government on Sunday. (ANI)

