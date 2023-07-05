Left Menu

Maharashtra CM may change in coming days: Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the National Democratic Alliance government

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:06 IST
Maharashtra CM may change in coming days: Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the National Democratic Alliance government. "The chief minister of Maharashtra may be changed in the coming days," he told ANI.

Taking potshots at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government, he said there are two Deputy CMs and even the Chief Minister is not full but "doubtful". "There is a phrase. One full and two half," he said in a lighter vein.

"We have here two halfs. We have here two Deputy Chief Ministers, they are half. And we have one full Chief Minister but he is not full, he is doubtful," Raut said. He added that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government did not need NCP as they had the majority.

Answering a query relating to the NCP split, Raut said Sharad Pawar is a confident politician. NCP suffered a split on Sunday with Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government along with eight other MLAs.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar has moved a disqualification petition against the nine MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal along with Dilip Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Mundo, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil joined Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023