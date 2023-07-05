Left Menu

Union ministers Jyotiradtiya Scindia and Prahlad Patel meet Nadda as buzz of cabinet reshuffle gets stronger

Newly appointed Punjab unit chief of the BJP Sunil Jakhar also visited the party office and met Nadda while Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya went to his residence to meet him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:39 IST
New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Singh Patel met party president J P Nadda on Wednesday as the party headquarters saw a flurry of activities for the second consecutive day amid a buzz about an organisational and ministerial reshuffle. Newly appointed Punjab unit chief of the BJP Sunil Jakhar also visited the party office and met Nadda while Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya went to his residence to meet him. Several Union ministers, including Nirmala Sithraman, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav, S P S Baghel and Kiren Rijiju met Nadda on Tuesday. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had met party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, sources said. The BJP has made no official comment on the meetings between Union ministers and Nadda.

On Tuesday, the BJP named Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi as its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively. The party is expected to make similar changes in a few more states, including Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

With the BJP chief holding a series of meetings and the party carrying out changes at the state leadership level, the buzz of a ministerial reshuffle grew stronger on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources said the BJP leadership has maintained communication with the RSS through senior functionary Arun Kumar. Kumar coordinates between the BJP and the RSS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

